Woman kills 6-year-old son for beating baby

The police have arrested the mother, identified as Devi, on charges of murdering her son Manish. Devi is married to Teja Ram, and the couple had two sons.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old woman strangled her six-year-old son to death as he was beating up his two-month-old brother. The incident took place in Pattanagere in RR Nagar police limits on Saturday afternoon.

The police have arrested the mother, identified as Devi, on charges of murdering her son Manish. Devi is married to Teja Ram, and the couple had two sons. The family hails from Rajasthan.

The incident took place at their house around 12.45 pm. Devi, who was reportedly suffering from migraine, found Manish beating the newborn and warned him not to do so. As Manish did not pay heed, Devi hit him and took him to the bedroom, as he started screaming.

She allegedly first tried to smother him by forcing a pillow against his face. But as he continued screaming, she took her dupatta and strangled him to death. “As he stopped moving, she got scared and contacted her husband. When he rushed home, she narrated him the incident.

Teja Ram contacted a relative and took the boy in the relative’s car to a private hospital, where Manish was declared brought dead. Ram reported the matter to the police,” DCP (West) Sanjeev Patil said.

