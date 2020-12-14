STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka among top five states to adopt online teaching: Survey

It shows pan-India traction from teachers, ranging from Srinagar to Port Blair,” Mihir Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Teachmint, said.

Published: 14th December 2020 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

online classes, teachers, digital classroom

A teacher taking an online class for school students (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The growth in online education, due to the pandemic, has benefited the vast informal Indian tutoring community. A survey by Teachmint, a Bengaluru-based EdTech startup providing digital tutoring solutions, shows that Karnataka is one of the top five states that have taken to online lessons.

“The top five states showing maximum adoption of online teaching are Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. It shows pan-India traction from teachers, ranging from Srinagar to Port Blair,” Mihir Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Teachmint, said.

According to the startup, early trends indicate digital transformation of the informal tutoring sector, which is based on personalised teaching experience. Tutors on this platform claim they have benefited from digital teaching. Dr Vivek Singh, political science tutor and assistant professor at the University of Allahabad, teaches 1,000 students across UP, Rajasthan, Haryana, MP, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh.

He said, “Under my initiative, NayiPahal, I give back to the community by tutoring and providing guidance to youngsters without charging them. These interactions are extremely satisfying.” Inter-city teaching is fast becoming a trend due to various digital platforms, and students are able to access tutors without geographical barriers. With online classes cutting down on infrastructure costs like rent and electricity, private tutors believe digital classes will spread quality education to students located in the farthest corners of the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Teachmint
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp