Karnataka among top five states to adopt online teaching: Survey

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The growth in online education, due to the pandemic, has benefited the vast informal Indian tutoring community. A survey by Teachmint, a Bengaluru-based EdTech startup providing digital tutoring solutions, shows that Karnataka is one of the top five states that have taken to online lessons.

“The top five states showing maximum adoption of online teaching are Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. It shows pan-India traction from teachers, ranging from Srinagar to Port Blair,” Mihir Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Teachmint, said.

According to the startup, early trends indicate digital transformation of the informal tutoring sector, which is based on personalised teaching experience. Tutors on this platform claim they have benefited from digital teaching. Dr Vivek Singh, political science tutor and assistant professor at the University of Allahabad, teaches 1,000 students across UP, Rajasthan, Haryana, MP, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh.

He said, “Under my initiative, NayiPahal, I give back to the community by tutoring and providing guidance to youngsters without charging them. These interactions are extremely satisfying.” Inter-city teaching is fast becoming a trend due to various digital platforms, and students are able to access tutors without geographical barriers. With online classes cutting down on infrastructure costs like rent and electricity, private tutors believe digital classes will spread quality education to students located in the farthest corners of the country.