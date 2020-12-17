STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drugs worth Rs 1 crore for New Year parties seized, four arrested in Bengaluru

CCB officials, who have been carrying out investigations into the source of drugs in and around the city, had on Monday arrested a Nigerian national, identified as Chidiebere Ambrose, alias Chief.

Drugs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the kingpin of a drug peddling racket was arrested, Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths nabbed four interstate drug peddlers in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The suspects had allegedly brought along drugs valued at Rs 1.15 crore, to be sold for the New Year celebrations. CCB officials, who have been carrying out investigations into the source of drugs in and around the city, had on Monday arrested a Nigerian national, identified as Chidiebere Ambrose, alias Chief.

The four individuals who were arrested on Wednesday were identified as Thirupala Reddy (32), a resident of Hebbal; Kamalesh (31) and Sathish Kumar (27), both residents of Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu; and Ajaz Pasha (45) of RT Nagar. A senior police officer said that officials of the Narcotics Wing of the CCB had raided a house in Amruthahalli police limits on Tuesday, and arrested the four peddlers. Police also recovered 5.6kg of hashish oil and 3kg marijuana, together worth Rs 1.15 crore, besides impounding a car and a scooter.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they had stored the contraband to be supplied during the upcoming New Year celebrations at a high price tag. They were mainly targeting private firm employees and college students. Some of their regular customers had ordered the drugs in advance, and paid for it online. Police gathered details of their network in and around the city. The accused allegedly meet students and IT employees in pubs and sell them drugs. The four reached the city a month ago by train, and had brought the drugs from Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

