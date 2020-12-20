STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Playing for chance & demon souls

The new generation of consoles is here, and yet the surprise hit of the PS5’s early days is a remastered edition of a game that came out in 2009 for the PS3.

Published: 20th December 2020 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

The new generation of consoles is here, and yet the surprise hit of the PS5’s early days is a remastered edition of a game that came out in 2009 for the PS3. Demon’s Souls was the game that put From Software on the map and led to the creation of the Dark Souls trilogy and Bloodborne, and it remains one of the best games around. To be clear, everything I’m saying below is based on experiences with the original Demon’s Souls; however, the remaster is incredibly faithful and so this should still be relevant if you’re considering giving it a try.

Now, if you’ve heard anything about Demon’s Souls, you’ve heard about its brutal, spirit-crushing, soul-destroying difficulty. And you’ve heard right, although that’s nowhere near the whole story. This isn’t an easy game, make no mistake, but it does give you a chance — no matter how miniscule. Let me explain what I mean by taking you through the beginning of the game.

The game’s prologue starts off innocently enough. After plowing through the first few enemies you encounter, you feel like you’re starting to get a grip on this game, and possibly even wondering what all the fuss was about. And then you walk through a gate and a boss demon the size of a house kills you. 
THAT’S when the game begins.

But again, that’s not the whole story. If you’re very, very good, you can kill that first boss. You wind up in the same place as the rest of us who died, but with (I’m guessing here, I died screaming like everyone else and I won’t try to pretend otherwise) a lot more souls and some useful loot, no doubt. And that, in a nutshell, is Demon’s Souls - Atlus’ game is difficult, yes. You get thrown back to the start of the level everytime you die, yes. But they always, always give you a fair chance, even if it doesn’t always seem like that. And it’s that constant, tantalizing glimpse of a carrot that enables you to forge on through all that stick.

The gameplay takes some getting used to — in a world of games with protagonists who boast superhuman agility, Demon’s Souls is the only one where you’ll genuinely feel clumsy. Your character feels substantial when they move, like they have genuine weight.

Even with the more nimble classes, dodging feels appropriately physical. Take the heavily-armoured Temple Knight, however, and a single dodge feels like an event. The physicality of the game doesn’t stop there though – narrow corridors can impede the swing of your halberd, for example; which, it has to be said, is easily one of the more hilarious ways to die in gaming.

As for the story, it’s incredibly cryptic at best and seemingly nonsensical at worst, but — like every other facet of the game — every bit of lore that you manage to decipher feels like an accomplishment. Boletaria’s not a pretty world, and you’d hardly expect it to be, what with the whole being-overrun-by-demons thing; but it is a supremely engaging one.  

Bluepoint Games, who developed the PS5 remaster, deserve a shout-out here — by all accounts, they’ve made the game look absolutely fantastic and not out of place in 2020 at all. In an era of regenerating health, generous checkpoints and hand-holding UI, Demon’s Souls remains a welcome — and, dare I say, refreshing — kick in the teeth. Seek it out, you won’t regret it!

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp