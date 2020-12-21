Project Shivajinagar: Bengaluru civic body, NGOs clear 10 black spots over weekend

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a part of a larger campaign called #ProjectShivajinagar, BBMP along with NGOs cleared ten mega black spots in the area over the weekend.

According to BBMP officials, five black spots were cleared on Saturday and the other five were cleaned on Sunday.

"Citizens and contractors have not paid enough attention to the garbage crisis. From Monday, door-to-door garbage collection drive will start, with proper scientific transportation and disposal of waste. So, far daily waste collection was not given priority in this ward," the official said.

The campaign was kick started by MLA Rizwan Arshad and on Sunday, DCP East Sharanappa launched the beautification and greening initiative.

The group Ugly Indians painted the walls and and beautified the ward.

BBMP officials said that the project will also focus on spreading awareness about cleanliness, proper waste segregation and waste disposal.

After getting feedback from the pilot project, the next areas in the pipeline for such solid waste management drives are Ulsoor and Benson Town.