STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Project Shivajinagar: Bengaluru civic body, NGOs clear 10 black spots over weekend

BBMP officials said that the project will also focus on spreading awareness about cleanliness, proper waste segregation and waste disposal.

Published: 21st December 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad and BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad participate in the clean-up drive in Ward 63

Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad and BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad participate in the clean-up drive in Ward 63. (Photo| Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a part of a larger campaign called #ProjectShivajinagar, BBMP along with NGOs cleared ten mega black spots in the area over the weekend. 

According to BBMP officials, five black spots were cleared on Saturday and the other five were cleaned on Sunday.

"Citizens and contractors have not paid enough attention to the garbage crisis. From Monday, door-to-door garbage collection drive will start, with proper scientific transportation and disposal of waste. So, far daily waste collection was not given priority in this ward," the official said. 

The campaign was kick started by MLA Rizwan Arshad and on Sunday, DCP East Sharanappa launched the beautification and greening initiative.

The group Ugly Indians painted the walls and and beautified the ward. 

BBMP officials said that the project will also focus on spreading awareness about cleanliness, proper waste segregation and waste disposal. 

After getting feedback from the pilot project, the next areas in the pipeline for such solid waste management drives are Ulsoor and Benson Town.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ProjectShivajinagar BBMP Bengaluru black spots
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp