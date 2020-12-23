Narcotics Control Bureau's Bengaluru unit seizes MDMA, cocaine worth Rs 55 lakhs

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : In a major crackdown on the supply of contraband narcotic and psychotropic drugs in the city, the Bengaluru Zonal Unit (BZU) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has seized MDMA pills and cocaine worth an estimated Rs 55 lakh in the grey market.

Bengaluru Zonal Unit director Amit Ghawate, said that on "credible inputs" from Customs officials in Bengaluru, the NCB had seized 3,000 "high grade" MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine) pills weighing 610gm and 235gm of cocaine from the foreign post office in the city.

"The NCB has arrested two alleged Kenyan nationals - Ramla Shedafa Nancy and Emmanuel Michael. They had come to India on student and tourist visas and were allegedly found peddling contraband drugs. The NCB has seized their passports, which prima facie, look fake," said the officer.

The Central counter-drug agency seized the MDMA or Ecstasy pills from a parcel at the foreign post office, Bengaluru on December 17. "The high grade yellow and grey coloured Ecstasy pills were concealed in layers of a table cloth," said Ghawate.

"As per the preliminary investigation, MDMA pills were smuggled from the Netherlands to Bengaluru for distribution. On December 18 we arrested Nancy and Michael, who had come to collect the parcel, under the NDPS Act," he added.