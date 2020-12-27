Nine escape with minor injuries after cars topple on busy Bengaluru Airport Road

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Traffic on the busy KIAL road was thrown out of gear for a while after a series of accidents took place on Airport Road near Byatarayanapura flyover on Sunday morning. Nine persons escaped with minor injuries after two cars reportedly toppled here.

A senior police officer at the scene told The New Indian Express that the incident took place at 7.15 AM when three cars on the way to the Airport and two others en route to Hebbal met with reckless bike riders who wanted to overtake one of these four-wheelers. The bikers were on their way to Nandi Hills.

The driver panicked and when he was steering right, another speeding car rammed into his vehicle.

Two other cars toppled on the opposite direction and led to a series of accidents. The passersby who noticed the mishap rescued the injured people and shifted them to a private hospital for first aid.

Shivaraj, an eyewitness, said that the two of them were stuck inside the car and the locals pulled them out. Hebbal traffic police came after one hour and cleared the damaged vehicles from the flyover. The traffic jam got cleared after 8 am.