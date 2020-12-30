STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bookmarked for 2021

Wondering what to stockpile your shelves with? Here are the genres and trends that bibliophiles can look forward to in the New Year

Published: 30th December 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By VR Ferose
Express News Service

BENGALURU: We will soon run out of movies and OTT series to watch. Not only are we suffering from digital fatigue but Covid-19 restrictions have also dramatically curtailed their production. With more time at hand, people are reaching out for books. Despite publishers facing challenging times, writers are churning out books like there’s no tomorrow. Peeping into the pipeline, one glimpses a bumper year ahead for authors and readers alike.

So what are the book trends for 2021? The pall of 2020 gloom will continue to hover over the New Year, making apocalyptic fiction a dominant theme — the likes of the 2020 titles The Pull of the Stars by Emma Donoghue, and The Silence by Don DeLillo. In the same vein, sci-fi dystopian novels will resonate more with readers and will probably see a whole new set of readers gravitating towards this genre. I am looking forward to the next book of science fiction and fantasy author N K  Jemisin who has taken the world by storm. The three books of her Broken Earth series made her the first author to win the Hugo Award for Best Novel for three consecutive years, and for all the novels of a trilogy. 

George Floyd’s murder created a huge demand for books on anti-racism. We can expect many ‘minority’ authors making their debut in 2021. One of my 2020 favourites was Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Isabel Wilkerson which examines racism in the US as an aspect of the caste system. 

There has been a rapid growth of my favourite genre: Narrative non-fiction. If there is one person we can trust to give us an honest, objective point of view on climate change, it can only be Bill Gates. I am looking forward to his How to Avoid a Climate Disaster in February 2021, while Jenny Offill’s Weather is an entertaining and thought-provoking read in this category. The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson, a book on gene editing and the future of the human race, is a likely contender for a spot on the bestsellers list. 

I wouldn’t be surprised if more women authors get feted (and rightly so) next year. Two highly anticipated books by women and with women forming their powerful centre are, in fiction, Jhumpa Lahiri’s Whereabouts, and in non-fiction, The Daughters of Kobani by Gayle Tzemach Lemmon. With the upcoming Georgia senate elections that could be decisive, voting rights activist and politician Stacey Abrams’ next book While Justice Sleeps will be timely. 

When it comes to memoirs, the highlight of 2020 was Barack Obama’s A Promised Land. Pranab Mukherjee’s memoir, The Presidential Years, will be released in January 2021, offering a rare glimpse into the life of one of the most important and admired politicians of contemporary India.

The interest in comfort reading, self-care, and health titles will continue. In this time of social distancing, two titles most sought for in 2020 were How to Love by Thich Nhat Hanh and Big Friendship: How We Keep Each Other Close by Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman. Similar books are being promoted in the winter/spring 2021 catalogues, promising trending themes of love, healing, friendship, nature, and self-care, not to mention bread-baking (New World Sourdough by Bryan Ford and Rage Baking by Katherine Alford) and romance (Beach Read by Emily Henry).

Based on some of the publishers and booksellers I spoke to, the current buying trend reflects some optimism and hope for normalcy. Therefore I hope my own book on disability and inclusion (to be released in 2021) is uplifting and resonates with readers! 
(The author is a technologist based in Silicon Valley who is gently mad about books)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp