No New Year revelry tonight, but rules galore

BENGALURU: Bengaluru City Police have banned parking and will streamline traffic movement in the Central Business District in view of New Year celebrations.City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said, “Restrictions have been imposed as there is a possibility of a crowd gathering in the CBD areas, despite prohibitory orders, and motorists going on joy rides, performing bike stunts and wheeling. Security arrangements have been made and the following restrictions will be in place to ensure strict implementation of Covid-19 guidelines.

Restrictions

Flyovers across the city will be sealed from 10pm December 31 to 6am January 1

Parking prohibited around Brigade Road, MG Road, Church Street, Museum Road, Rest House Park Road, Residency Road, Indiranagar 100 Ft Road

Vehicle movement restricted in and around MG Road from 8pm to 2am, as part of the ‘No-man’s Zone’ plan, barring vehicles of essential and emergency services

Traffic diversions

Vehicles moving from Queens Road towards MG Road to take left at Anil Kumble Circle to proceed on Central Street, BRV Junction, right turn into Cubbon Road to reach Webbs Junction and on to MG Road

Vehicles moving from Trinity Junction towards MG Road to take right at Webbs Junction to reach Manipal Centre, take left to proceed on Cubbon Road

Vehicles from Cash Pharmacy Junction towards Halasuru and Hosur Road to move on Museum Road, St Mark’s Road, Anil Kumble Circle, BRV Junction to reach Cubbon Road