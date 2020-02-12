BMRCL plans travelators to link Silk Board, Electronics City

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will be putting a travelator and a walkway in place in order to ensure connectivity between its upcoming Electronics City line and the Outer Ring Road line, as part of its ongoing Phase-II projects. There has been no recent change effected in its design, said BMRCL.

The RV Road-Bommasandra corridor and the Central Silk Board-KR Puram line (Phase-II A) would both have lines that cross over at Outer Ring Road. The stations for both will be located at a distance of nearly 300 metres from each other. The KR Puram line would also link with the Kempe Gowda International Airport line.

BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth told The New Indian Express, “There is no new proposal or change in our design. Way back in 2016 itself we had decided in our Detailed Project Report that the Electronics City line will have a station west of the junction, while the ORR line will have a station east of the junction.” The two stations will be connected by a travelator for about 150 metres, and a walkway for about 100 metres, he added.