Young minds at work to improve civic conditions

The third edition of Janaagraha’s annual Bengaluru Civic Fest saw students from across the country providing solutions to various civic problems through their projects.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The third edition of Janaagraha’s annual Bengaluru Civic Fest saw students from across the country providing solutions to various civic problems through their projects. Over 14,000 students, studying from Classes 6 to 12 participated through the IChangeMyCity challenge portal co-created by Cisco. Altogether 25 teams were shortlisted to present their ideas at the fest on Tuesday. 

Schoolchildren come up with solutions for
different civic problems during the Bengaluru
Civic Fest on Tuesday | saptarshi Mukherjee

Charisma Paul, a student from Assissi School in TC Palya, said, “After hearing about incidents where people fall in open manholes, we raised awareness in our school and asked students to lodge a complaint with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) when they see open manholes and keep following it up until it is fixed.” 

Sudeep M, a Class 8 students from Bluebell Public School, created a project on mobile addiction titled ‘Mobile Addiction, ministry of anti radiation’. He and his group conducted a survey on 500 school students on Hosur Road, during which they had to answer questions on the amount of time spent on phones. The study showed that 97% of them were addicted to their phones and only 30% played outside. “Seeing the data, we roped in a psychologist who came to school and gave a lesson on not to use phones. We went to classes to spread awareness on its negative effects,” said Sudeep. 

Mohammad Rayaan, a Class 8 student of St Joseph High School, created an electric bike that runs on water to reduce pollution. He filled a water can with seven-eight litres of water. Rashmi G from Siri School did a project on potholes with her group. Tired of the state of the road in front of their school, she and her friends decided to fix it themselves. 

