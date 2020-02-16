Day 9: Bilal Bagh protest gains traction 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bilal Bagh known as Bengaluru’s Shaheen Bagh is no longer a locality or a local site of protest only. Stepping into its 9th day of protest, the number of women coming there to protest has only been multiplying. The protest which started with a rather quiet opening last Saturday, Bilal Bagh has been getting support of women from all walks of life and cutting across religious lines.

With several important personalities such as Jignesh Mewani, Naseeruddin Shah, Ramachandra Guha, Freedom fighter Doreswamy extending their support by marking their presence the protest has got a global recognition and expectation of their voices being heard has gone up.

“Just attended an inspirational peaceful protest against CAA/NRC at Bilal Bagh, off Tannery Road in Bengaluru. It is now in its second week. Urge fellow Bengalureans to go and show solidarity,” tweeted Ramachandra Guha on Saturday. Many of them sit round the clock, while some of us come and go, yet others troop to the venue after class or work. “Weekends are a huge number,” said Zaleela Begum, one of the protestors. The place has also got a carnival atmosphere with several musical programs starting at the venue along with the azaadi songs. For instance, Saturday saw performances from MD Pallavi, Vasu Dixit and like.