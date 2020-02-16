Home Cities Bengaluru

Day 9: Bilal Bagh protest gains traction 

“Just attended an inspirational peaceful protest against CAA/NRC at Bilal Bagh, off Tannery Road in Bengaluru. It is now in its second week.

Published: 16th February 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Historian Ramachandra Guha participates in a protest at Bilal Bagh on Tannery Road, in Bengaluru on Saturday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bilal Bagh known as Bengaluru’s Shaheen Bagh is no longer a locality or a local site of protest only. Stepping into its 9th day of protest, the number of women coming there to protest has only been multiplying. The protest which started with a rather quiet opening last Saturday, Bilal Bagh has been getting support of women from all walks of life and cutting across religious lines.

With several important personalities such as Jignesh Mewani, Naseeruddin Shah, Ramachandra Guha, Freedom fighter Doreswamy extending their support by marking their presence the protest has got a global recognition and expectation of their voices being heard has gone up.

“Just attended an inspirational peaceful protest against CAA/NRC at Bilal Bagh, off Tannery Road in Bengaluru. It is now in its second week. Urge fellow Bengalureans to go and show solidarity,” tweeted Ramachandra Guha on Saturday. Many of them sit round the clock, while some of us come and go, yet others troop to the venue after class or work. “Weekends are a huge number,” said Zaleela Begum, one of the protestors. The place has also got a carnival atmosphere with several musical programs starting at the venue along with the azaadi songs. For instance, Saturday saw performances from MD Pallavi, Vasu Dixit and like.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bilal Bagh Shaheen Bagh Bengaluru Anti CAA protests CAA
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp