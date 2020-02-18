Home Cities Bengaluru

52% of new houses in Bengaluru remain unsold

This inventory will take around 4-5 quarters to get absorbed: Expert

Published: 18th February 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s real estate sector has shown some revealing trends. While one study shows there has been a decrease in the sales of residential accommodation another found that purchases of homes depend substantially upon vaastu compliance. A recent study by 99acres.com found the city had around 70,000 unsold housing units, about 52 percent of the total supply, in the beginning of October 2019 and the current unsold inventory would take around four to five quarters to get absorbed. 

Maneesh Upadhyaya, Chief Business Officer, 99acres.com, told The New Indian Express: “Like Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, Bengaluru also reported increased demand for affordable housing units against the meek supply. So, sales remained low-key in the last quarter of 2019 even as Bengaluru reported improving commercial landscape with 7.8 million sqft of office space absorption from July to September 2019. The lag is due to the implementation of smart city projects and delay in land acquisition for Namma Metro marred market sentiment. The city’s realty fortunes are largely dependent on timely completion of infra projects and improved supply in the budget housing category.” 

The study also showed that some micro-markets in Bengaluru’s eastern and southern belts such as Hulimavu, Brookefield, Kundalahalli and Bannerghatta, have each clocked a price appreciation of four percent quarter-on-quarter. RT Nagar in the north also scored four percent hike in average capital values in the quarter ending December 2019. HSR Layout in South and Vidyaranyapura in North on the other hand saw maximum dip of five percent in property prices from October- December compared to July-September 2019. 

Meanwhile, another study by Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL) revealed that homebuyers, especially in India’s tech hubs including Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, considered Vaastu the most important factor in their purchase decision. The study showed that 82 per cent home buyers in Hyderabad respondents consider Vaastu the biggest influencing factor against the national average of 40 per cent. Chennai ranked a distant second along with Bengaluru, with both at 47 per cent. As far as Vaastu is concerned, the most tech-savvy cities in the country appear to also be the most culturally rooted. 

Homebuyers in Mumbai and Pune appeared mostly indifferent to Vaastu, as only 11 per cent and 17 per cent people respectively preferring Vaastu over other factors.Sunil Sharma, Chief Customer Officer, Mahindra Lifespaces, told The New Indian Express, “Location, cost and brand value are vital considerations for selecting homes across India. But, as our study reveals, Vaastu is among the biggest influencers of purchase decisions. Vaastu-compliant homes are widely believed to render positivity and success; and consumers seem to hold this belief close to their hearts when it comes to big-ticket purchases such as homes.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp