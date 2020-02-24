Staying fit with ayurveda, micro-workouts and more: American Biohacking pioneer on new book

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Everyone deserves to have as much energy as they want all day long at their beck and call,” said American Biohacking pioneer and author Ben Greenfield at a talk on his new book, Boundless: Upgrade Your Brain, Optimize Your Body and Defy Aging. He said the reason behind writing the book was to make humans feel good by providing tools on exercise strategies, sleep enhancement, gut digestion, diet and meditation.

“There isn’t one takeaway necessarily because everyone has different needs. Some people sleep well and some poorly, some have good gut function but do not know proper exercise. There’s no single focus which is perfect for everyone. But the most important thing would be to fight against evolutionary mismatches. We are bombarded by pollution and the amount of impurities in the food that is grown now. Most of it is completely opposite to how people lived centuries ago. Whether via modern scientific or ancestral strategies, we should attempt to stimulate a more natural lifestyle,” said 39-year-old Greenfield.

Pic: Saptarshi Mukherjee

Speaking on the influences of Indian techniques in his works, Greenfield said among the books in his library, nearly a dozen comprise books on Ayurvedic practices and medicine, which have delved into daily routine. “These are simple strategies, with many of them included in my book –things like waking up in the morning and doing tongue scraping and oil pulling, focusing on herbs, spices and digestives before and after a meal, detoxification strategies like dry skin brushing, yoga flow poses and breathing exercises.

There’s a great deal of wisdom in Ayurvedic medicine that we can use to enhance our lives and is especially important when you consider ancestry and genetics,” he said, adding, “In India, the way that people have eaten, moved, lived for years is still deeply rooted in their DNA. If someone was to come to me seeking for physicians to work with, I would instantly recommend someone well-versed in Ayurvedic medicine.” Greenfield emphasised on breaking a few myths – one must snack all day long to keep their metabolism elevated whereas it’s better for the human body to get rest between meals. “There’s a myth that one must go to a gym to attain superior fitness, that’s not the case.

In the book, I have many micro-workouts to stay fit without going to a gym. High amounts of fat may lead to cardiovascular disease or high amounts of fibre are necessary to avoid colon cancer, which is a myth,” added Greenfield. Speaking on the subject of mental health, Greenfield spoke on balancing neurotransmitter chemicals that a nervous system uses to communicate. “The first eight chapters of Boundless are focused on mental performance and cognition, caring for the brain and optimising cognitive function, there’s plenty in there,” he said.