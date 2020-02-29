Home Cities Bengaluru

Used cooking oil a good bio-diesel, says IOC official

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: People who have always wondered what to do with used cooking oil, now instead of throwing it and adding to the rising pollution levels, can give it to an authorised trader who will in turn supply it to fuel companies for it is a good bio-diesel. Just like ethanol is blended with petrol to ensure there is lower import cost and reduction in pollution level, used cooking oil can be processed and blended with diesel, said R K Sayal, CGM, Operations, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Karnataka. The re-purposed used cooking oil (Ruco) can be made into bio-diesel and a Central government policy has also come out on this. 

“The oil which is used at least three times has oxidants and is very difficult to dispose. To address this issue, a meeting with heads of all hotels, restaurants and other users was held four months ago. Bengaluru produces around 40,000 kilo litre Ruco per month and so far IOCL has 49,000 KL bio-diesel. There is a need of at least 2.3 lakh KL of bio-diesel per year to start supplying it to commuters,” said Sayal. 

According to Government of India standards, 10 per cent ethanol blending with petrol is standard, while only 5- 5.5 per cent target is being met; in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, 8.6 per cent ethanol is being blended. Similarly, 7 per cent Ruco can be blended with diesel and reused. This will help reduce the import and supply cost, Sayal said. 

He added that tenders had been floated to start bio-diesel fuel stations in Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Bengaluru. It will take at least a month to set up facilities and start supply. India has a 27 billion litre cooking oil industry and there can be 400 KL at each location to start operations. Tenders were floated but no agency from Karnataka showed interest. D L Pramodh, state  coordinator for oil industry, Karnataka said IOCL was working on using waste like dung, animal waste and garbage to generate compressed biogas which is as good as CNG. 

