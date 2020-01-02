Chennai-Goa Spicejet flight makes emergency landing in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to the cracking of a windshield in mid-air, a Goa-bound Spicejet flight from Chennai with 68 passengers on board had an emergency landing at Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Flight no SG 3105, a Q400 aircraft, reportedly developed cracks on its windshield at 12.10 pm, said an airport source. It landed safely at KIA at 12.17 pm, the source said.

According to a Spicejet spokesperson, "While cruising, the outer pane of P2 side of windshield cracked. The pilot in command decided to divert the flight to Bangalore. Aircraft landed safely at Bangalore."

After carrying out repair works, it took off to Goa at 4.30 pm, another source said.