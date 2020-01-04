Popcorn cardigans, messenger hats rule this term

Sayani Bose By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a new term all set to begin, students in Bengaluru are stocking up their wardrobes with outfits of the season. While comfort continues to be key, tank tops of varying lengths in different basic colours like black, white, grey and navy blue along with oversized, cozy sweaters, seem to have made their way to college fashion. A quick survey across colleges reveals that oversized sweaters are trending this season. And not to forget, they rate high on comfort. Sweatshirts are also doing the rounds with young girls also seen in sweatshirts with cartoon figures. “The sweatshirts are often paired with tracks,” says Rita Das (22), a recent graduate.

Ratna Das

Jumpsuits have also got a thumbs up from college students who feel that it goes well for any type of occasion. And again, comfort is the reason, the one-piece suit continues to be popular.Speaking of fashion, the jeans, a once wardrobe essential, has faded into oblivion. This has been replaced by track pants, which students feel can be worn for any season and reason. “Tracks make us look smart and hippie. It’s so much more comfortable than jeans, which are so yesterday,” says Kamna Rai, a third-year degree student of Acharya Institute of Graduate Studies.

Despite jeans having lost popularity, denim jackets have not. In fact, they are back on the fashion ramp, in a slightly different avatar. Jackets with classic threadwork on them are trending among students who pair them with traditional kurtis, thereby sporting an Indo-western look.

If you’re looking for a completely western look, the pleated skirts – popular in the 1940s – are back in trend among college girls. “They are so comfortable and easy to wear all year round. Just put on a pair of tights. Wear a pleated midi skirt for all of your business casual needs, and get a pleated mini skirt for a more girly, fun look. The possibilities are endless,” says Rachna Jhankal, a second-year graduate student in a city college.

Before the winter wears off in the city, students are also opting for cardigans. According to Tanisha Pal, who is pursing a bachelor’s degree, 2020 will see a huge surge in popcorn style cardigans. These cardigans get their name from their fun texture that resembles popcorn. “A mustard cardigan over comfy clothes, or over a business casual outfit, is going to be a must-have for the year. This, owing to their versatility and practical nature,” says Pal.

For those prepping for

summer, get ready to pull out those hats. “This year, more and more students will sport the ‘messenger hat’ (an oversized accessory), which will take over. College girls will find it especially perfect for bad hair days. And it can give a completely new look,” says Das.