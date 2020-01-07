Home Cities Bengaluru

Dancing to old tunes 

An upcoming Yakshagana course is seeing a lot of people from across professions and fields showing interest

Published: 07th January 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Vidya Iyengar 
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Ever since he can recall, Ganesh Krishnamurthy Acharya has been interested in the Yakshagana art form. While studies and work took over, this interest took a backseat. But when the engineer working in an MNC, recently came across a class where he could pick up the skills, Acharya immediately signed up. “It’s something I grew up watching in Udupi, but could not learn,” says Acharya (37), who hopes to do a detailed performance soon.  

Like Acharya, many commoners, including techies, homemakers, filmmakers, retired persons – are taking it upon themselves to learn this form of art, particularly popular in the southern part of Karnataka. This traditional Indian theatre form which combines dance, music, dialogue, costume, make-up, and stage techniques, which has managed to retain its popularity in comparison to other local art forms, is now finding classes in Bengaluru.

“In fact, there’s a diverse crowd which is interested,” says Prasad Cherkady, the facilitator of the six-month course, the first class of the recent batch seeing a turnout of over 40 people. “We had around 60 queries which is a good number. Right now, we’ve closed entries and are not taking in any more applications,” says Cherkady who moved to Bengaluru seven-eight years ago, when he came to study material science at the Indian Institute of Science, but went on to pursue his interest in this traditional art form. 

A structured syllabus is followed, with focus particularly on Bhagwatha (which loosely translates into before the story begins). Here, students learn the basic rhythms, and tune their body and minds for the performance. “The students in classes are taught singing and dance in the Tenku style of Yakshagana, which is the Southern style,” Cherkady adds about the classes that are held in Prabhath KH Kala Soudha, Hanumantha Nagar. 

Shivakumar (35), who learnt about the classes through a WhatsApp forward, finds himself looking at performances through a different lens. “Now, I focus on the technicalities and watch to figure out mistakes. Is the voice that is being used correct? Is the dance movement correct? Is the co-ordination in sync? I’m not viewing Yakshagana simply as a member of the audience,” Shivakumar points out.  
Karthik KS (26), an account and tax consultant, is hoping to improve his knowledge on culture. “It’s an interest that started during my college days which I want to keep up,” he says.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp