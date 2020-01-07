Dancing to old tunes 

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Ever since he can recall, Ganesh Krishnamurthy Acharya has been interested in the Yakshagana art form. While studies and work took over, this interest took a backseat. But when the engineer working in an MNC, recently came across a class where he could pick up the skills, Acharya immediately signed up. “It’s something I grew up watching in Udupi, but could not learn,” says Acharya (37), who hopes to do a detailed performance soon.

Like Acharya, many commoners, including techies, homemakers, filmmakers, retired persons – are taking it upon themselves to learn this form of art, particularly popular in the southern part of Karnataka. This traditional Indian theatre form which combines dance, music, dialogue, costume, make-up, and stage techniques, which has managed to retain its popularity in comparison to other local art forms, is now finding classes in Bengaluru.

“In fact, there’s a diverse crowd which is interested,” says Prasad Cherkady, the facilitator of the six-month course, the first class of the recent batch seeing a turnout of over 40 people. “We had around 60 queries which is a good number. Right now, we’ve closed entries and are not taking in any more applications,” says Cherkady who moved to Bengaluru seven-eight years ago, when he came to study material science at the Indian Institute of Science, but went on to pursue his interest in this traditional art form.

A structured syllabus is followed, with focus particularly on Bhagwatha (which loosely translates into before the story begins). Here, students learn the basic rhythms, and tune their body and minds for the performance. “The students in classes are taught singing and dance in the Tenku style of Yakshagana, which is the Southern style,” Cherkady adds about the classes that are held in Prabhath KH Kala Soudha, Hanumantha Nagar.

Shivakumar (35), who learnt about the classes through a WhatsApp forward, finds himself looking at performances through a different lens. “Now, I focus on the technicalities and watch to figure out mistakes. Is the voice that is being used correct? Is the dance movement correct? Is the co-ordination in sync? I’m not viewing Yakshagana simply as a member of the audience,” Shivakumar points out.

Karthik KS (26), an account and tax consultant, is hoping to improve his knowledge on culture. “It’s an interest that started during my college days which I want to keep up,” he says.