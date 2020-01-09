Home Cities Bengaluru

Govt looks for historical icons to name 5 Karnataka airports

Growing response to UDAN scheme prompts move

Published: 09th January 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By SUNIL PATIL
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Asdone in Bengaluru, various other airports in the state are likely to be named after historical personalities hailing from the regions. A second missive has been sent to the deputy commissioners of Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Dharwad and Kalaburgi in the space of a month to expedite the process to rename the airports. The government has also sought information about historical personalities of the regions after whom the airports can be renamed.

The move is prompted by the growing response to the airports in Hubballi, Belagavi and Kalaburagi which have been brought under the union government's ambitious UDAN scheme, sources said. The principal secretary to the state infrastructure development department had sent a letter to the deputy commissioners of the five districts in December asking them to provide information on the great personalities from the regions whose names have historical significance.

As the top officers of the districts did not furnish the information, the department sent another letter on Tuesday. In several places, there are debates over the selection of names to rename the said the airports. Demands are being made in Belagavi to rename the local airport after Sangolli Rayanna or Rani Chennamma.

