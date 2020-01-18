Home Cities Bengaluru

Jayadeva flyover to be pulled down

BMRCL

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will begin the demolition of the flyover at Jayadeva Hospital from January 20 to start construction of the new elevated road-cum-rail flyover including the Jayadeva Junction Interchange Metro station, according to an official release. 

The Electronic City Corridor is part of the Reach-5 Line (RV Road to Bommasandra) of Phase-2. BMRCL listed out changes to traffic movement as a result of the demolition: Jayadeva flyover will be closed to all types of traffic;  the Outer Ring Road (ORR) between 18th Main of Marenahalli Road to 29th Main of BTM 2nd Stage will be closed to traffic in both directions from 10.30 pm to 5.30 am; the ORR between 18th Main of Marenahalli Road to 29th Main of BTM 2nd Stage will be open from 6 am to 10 pm to BMTC buses, ambulances and two-wheelers only - movement of all other vehicles such as cars, private buses, autorickshaws, trucks, and tractors will be prohibited even between 6 am to 10 pm. 

Cars and autorickshaws can, however, cross the ORR through 16th Main and 29th Main of BTM 2nd Stage without plying along the ORR; parking of vehicles on internal / arterial roads to Marenahalli Main Road between 18th Main of Marenahalli road to Central Silk Board junction namely 36th Cross, 28th Main, East End road of Jayanagar, Tavarekere Main road, 29th Main, 16th Main and 7th Main roads of BTM 2nd Stage will be prohibited at all times. There will be no change in traffic movement at Jayadeva Underpass between Dairy Circle to Bannerghatta.

