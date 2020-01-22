Cops arrest 3 Bangladeshi nationals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While several sheds were being demolished in Marathalli, Whitefield Division police on Tuesday arrested a family of three Bangladeshi nationals, who were ‘illegally’ staying in the city. The police said that the accused are Mohammed Lokman (55), his wife Jasmin Begum (45) and their son Raasel (22), and the family hails from Barisal village in Pirajpur district of Bangladesh. They were working as daily wagers. DCP (Whitefield) MN Anucheth said that based on specific information, the police traced them near Thubarahalli lake and they were taken into custody. The police seized their documents – Bangladesh National ID card and birth certificates – and the family has been booked under Foreigners Act.