Home Cities Bengaluru

Shivajinagar shuts down over anti-CAA protest

It was almost a no-shopping day at Shivajinagar on Tuesday as around 7,000 vendors kept their shops shut to take part in the anti-Citizen (Amendment) Act protest.

Published: 22nd January 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Business establishments in Shivajinagar market area downed shutters in support of the anti-CAA protest on Tuesday | Shriram BN

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was almost a no-shopping day at Shivajinagar on Tuesday as around 7,000 vendors kept their shops shut to take part in the anti-Citizen (Amendment) Act protest. Thousands of protesters from across the city attended the rally conducted by the Joint Action Committee (JAC). 

Some vendors preferred to keep their shops closed to avoid any kind of political conflict that could arise in the area.“Some of us run small shops here and already face issues with political goons, who force us to pay bribes to keep the shops open. That includes police officers as well. Though we are in support of the protest, we cannot take part in it openly as we might be targeted. This is our livelihood,” said Ismail, a jewellery vendor.

Another restaurant waiter, on condition of anonymity, shared a similar opinion. “Because we come from a lower strata and are not from Bengaluru, people see us as troublemakers and protesting is like adding fuel to the fire. Hence, we keep a safe distance,” he said.“If these vendors are affected then we are too. Political parties know that being part of a democratic country, we get permission to protest. We have not heard of cases where people are being targeted,” said Mohammed Rizwan, a JAC member. Several persons including MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed attended the protest while Amulya, a popular student activist addressed the crowd, speaking against the Act.

Cops arrest 48 for protesting without permission
Police booked 48 people for carrying out a protest rally against Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Gangondanahalli near Mysuru Road on Monday. The police said that the organisers had not taken permission for the protest. Brijesh Mathew, police inspector of Chandra Layout Police Station, said that a suo motu case has been taken up and the rallyists, including three women, have been booked for “unlawful assembly and rioting”. According to protesters, they had sought permission from the police but it was denied.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
anti-CAA protest Shivajinagar
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays. (Photo| Express)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Half-humanoid humanoid 'Vyomamitra'.
Meet female robot 'Vyomamitra' who will travel to space on ISRO's Gaganyaan
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp