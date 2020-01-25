Straight from the racing track to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When 17-year-old Yash Aradhya got a call from the Ministry of Women and Child Development to tell him that he is one of the recipients of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, he took some time to realise that the news is true. The excitement doubled when he turned out to be the first motorsports person to win this award. Aradhya was one among the 50 candidates who received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The award is the highest civilian award given to those aged under 18 years for their outstanding performance in respective fields.

“I was not at all nervous but tried really hard to camouflage my excitement,” said the city-based sportsperson. Aradhya’s love for speed ignited when he was six years old. He first hit the track at the age of nine and since then, he has 13 championship wins to his credit. In 2019, Aradhya doubled his levels by making his debut at the Formula-4 South East Asia Championship.

Aradhya is currently in Class 11 at Bishop Cotton Boy’s High School and never takes his fitness or studies for granted. His regular day starts at 5 am and apart from this, he finishes his school and homework during day time, as he keeps the evenings to hit the gym. He also talks about the people who have been really supportive about choosing such a career. “Coming from a strict school like mine, it would have been difficult for me to balance practice and studies but my principal and teachers have been really supportive. This would also have not been possible if it was not for my parents,” said Aradhya.

His father, Sujith Aradhya, recalls that as parents, they initially had their inhibitions of letting their son into the field of racing due to safety concerns. “We went along with our son’s desires because if we do not trust him, nobody will,” said Sujith, who is a brand consultant in an advertising firm.Aradhya said he has a five-year plan ready. But currently, his days are filled with press conferences and meetings with dignitaries like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minster Smriti Irani and others.