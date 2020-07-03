STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BMRCL office floor sealed after metro staffer tests COVID-19

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By  Lalitha S
Express News Service

BENGALURU: One of the floors of an office of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) located at the TTMC Complex in Shantinagar has been sealed on Thursday afternoon after a staffer tested COVID-positive.

BMRCL has two offices here, the main office which has its administration, financial and PRO office and is located in the Third floor and a second office in an annexure building, which houses the signalling systems and the Design Team. The staffer who tested positive worked in the Design team.

Asked for details, BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth said, “The employee did not have any symptoms. The office has been sanitised and closed for three days. Another round of sanitation will be done on Saturday. We will open it on Monday. “

He added that due care was taken as per the standard protocol. “Other employees who interacted with him during the past five days have been advised home isolation,” he said.

BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashvanth Chavan said that only the fifth floor office had been closed. He refused to divulge details on the incident.

The complex houses the BMTC and numerous other State government offices.

