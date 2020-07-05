Strict action against Sunday lockdown violators

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city police have made elaborate security arrangements for the Sunday lockdown. A senior police officer said that strict action will be taken against those violating the norms. All flyovers will be closed and KSRTC, BMTC, autorickshaws and cabs will not be allowed. Grocery shops, medical stores, milk stalls and other emergency services will be allowed to remain open. City roads will be barricaded like how it was done during Lockdown 1.0 and 2.0, he said.S Murughan, Additional Commissioner of Police (East), said that all policemen, including those from KSRP, CAR and traffic division, will be deployed for patrolling. Violators will be booked under NDMA Act.

Another police officer said, “We will keep an eye on those moving around the city and gather all details. Policemen above 55 years will not be deployed as per the commissioner’s instructions. Also, many policemen are out of duty as they have been infected by Covid.”

In all, 48 areas across the city have been sealed.

City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao tweeted “The lockdown begins at 8pm on Saturday and concludes at 5AM on Monday. Respected Citizens, just stay at home and don’t ask for exceptions as this is being done in everybody’s interest. Heavens wont fall if you postpone by a day. Pls exercise self discipline and cooperate”.

What’s allowed?

Grocery stores, vegetable and fruit shops, meat stalls

Medical stores, hospitals and other medical services

Petrol pumps and ATMs

What’s not allowed ?

Public gatherings

Salons and business establishments

Industries, factories and public transport