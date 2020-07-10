STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10,100-bed Covid centre to open next week in Bengaluru

Later, Yediyurappa told reporters that as the number of cases is increasing in Bengaluru, the State government is making all attempts to control and arrange for treatment.

The Covid Care Centre at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre will have a robot to assist doctors for every 200 patients | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The country’s biggest Covid Care Centre, with 10,100 beds, will open next week at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) on Tumakuru Road, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said. “This pandemic will stay for some more months, and the State government is geared to tackle it,’’ the CM said here on Thursday.

The CM and his cabinet ministers, Deputy CM Dr Ashwath Nrayan, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health Minister B Sriramulu, Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar and Revenue Minister R Ashoka, along with senior officers, visited BIEC and inspected the facilities.

Later, Yediyurappa told reporters that as the number of cases is increasing in Bengaluru, the State government is making all attempts to control and arrange for treatment. This Covid Care Centre has all basic amenities with 10,100 beds, including 100 for ICU patients. A team of senior IAS officers set this up, and is also monitoring it. The central team visited the centre, and appreciated the arrangements. “This is expected after unlocking, and more cases are being registered. We are equipped,’’ Yediyurappa said.

He said that more than 2,200 staffers will be deputed here, including doctors and police. For every 100 patients, there will be one doctor, two nurses, two cleaning staff and marshals. There are arrangements for scientific disposal of garbage, and a dedicated team for laundry, to wash bedsheets, blankets and pillow covers. Mildly symptomatic patients will be housed here, with a centralised system for bed arrangement.
There are also ICU, ECG and oxygen support facilities, and a control room set up at the nearest hospital will monitor the centre 24x7.

The government has made arrangements to keep patients entertained, with indoor games like carrom board and chess, besides television sets. Hygienic food will be supplied for both patients and staff. The CM has appealed to the public to cooperate with the authorities. “If an ambulance is delayed or private hospitals don’t admit Covid patients, bring it to our notice. No need to panic,’’ he said. Yediyurappa also appealed to MLAs to visit taluk and other government hospitals in their constituencies, and bring any issues to his notice. The CM said that Medical Education Minister Sudhakar has interacted with private hospitals on rates. “We have told authorities to take action against those who charge excess,” he added.

