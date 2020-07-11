STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA detains prime accused Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair in Bengaluru

Swapna, Sarith and Sandeep Nair of Thiruvananthapuram and Fazil Fareed of Ernakulam have been listed in the smuggling case as accused.

Published: 11th July 2020 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh

Swapna Suresh: Prime accused in the gold smuggling case (Photo | Express)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday evening detained Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the key suspects in the Kerala gold smuggling case, from a hotel in Koramangala in Bengaluru, top sources told The New Indian Express.

Swapna’s minor daughter and another minor, who had accompanied the suspects, were also reportedly present at the time of the duo's detention. "Swapna and Sandeep are being questioned by the NIA in Bengaluru and they will be arrested in due course. After arrest, they will be taken to Kerala and produced before the special court there," said an officer.

According to highly placed sources, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair had reportedly travelled to Bengaluru in a private car along with her husband Jagmohan, their minor daughter and another minor child.

A former woman employee of the UAE consulate, Swapna is a key suspect in the gold smuggling bid through diplomatic baggage and was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. "She has reportedly honey-trapped many big wigs in Kerala — from bureaucrats to politicians," said the source.

The counsel for NIA and the Centre had told the Kerala High Court that Swapna had criminal antecedents and was 'involved' in arranging diplomatic papers for smuggling of over 30 kg of gold which was seized by the Customs early this week in Thiruvananthpuram.

