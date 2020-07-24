STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP seals two flats with tin sheets, causes uproar

Officials remove barricade after severe backlash from residents

Published: 24th July 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Hours after it sealed two flats in a Domlur apartment, BBMP was forced take off the tin sheets and block the corridor instead after the tweet  went viral | pic source: Twitter

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike ‘sealed’ two houses with tin sheets on Thursday after a resident tested positive for Covid-19. The civic body, which was embarrassed after the ‘tin sheets’ went viral on social media, removed them later.

It all began when the residents of a prime apartment complex in Bengaluru found two flats in the complex being sealed down with asbestos sheets.  An alert resident posted two photographs on social media, where the contractors were seen ‘sealing’ down the home of a Covid-19 positive person and that of his neighbour in Ranka Apartment complex, Domlur, with tin sheets in the  afternoon.

The residents alerted the BBMP Mayor and Commissioner on the ‘sealing’ of the two flats. Stating that this is a fire hazard, they wanted to know what the senior citizens or children will do if there is a fire. Many  netizens shamed the government and the BBMP for the act. As the news spread and it caught the attention of the BBMP officials, they rushed to the spot to remove the sheets.

BBMP Commissioner N Majunatha Prasad took to Twitter to reply: “I have ensured removing of this barricade immediately. We are committed to treating all persons with dignity. The purpose of containment is to protect the infected and to ensure uninfected are safe.

We are committed to addressing any issues that result in stigma. Apologies over the enthusiasm of the local staff (sic).” Dr Basavaraj, nodal officer, in charge of Covid containment zones, told The New Indian Express that action was being taken against the engineer and the contractor. This is not acceptable, as despite detailed training on how to seal down areas, this has been done, he said.

The engineer, however, tried to defend himself and said the contractor and the ground staff went ahead on the request of the apartment complex residents. “Since the residents do not want any problems, they asked us to seal down the apartments on the floor and this was done. But now it has been cleared,” he said.
According to the residents, “The person was found positive on Sunday.

Though there was a poster on the door stating the person was positive and the neighbour was a primary contact, on Thursday the officials started nailing sheets on the door. When we questioned them, they said that they knew their job and it was part of the set procedure and protocol. We kept quiet thinking that it was a new procedure. We had not told anyone to do so.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BBMP COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp