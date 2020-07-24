KIA warmed to 25°C to keep air safe for flyers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Keeping in mind the safety of flyers during the pandemic, fresh air intake inside KIA has been enhanced. All air-conditioned premises are maintained at a temperature of 25°C.

According to a Bangalore International Airport Limited spokesperson, the temperature at KIA has been increased to comply with the recommended 24-30°C temperature range. In the pre-Covid period, the temperature was maintained at 23°C.

This is in line with the guidelines issued for the operation and maintenance of air-conditioned spaces. Business appears to be warming up, with a special consignment of 24,200 ornamental fish arriving from Thailand recently, and being sent to Kozhikode in Kerala.