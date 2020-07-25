Cauvery water project back on track after pandemic slump

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Rs 5,500 crore Cauvery Water Supply Scheme Stage V project is picking up pace after the three-month lockdown. The project will augment the city’s drinking water supply by 775 Million Litres of Water per Day (MLD) by March 2023.The present 1,450 MLD of Cauvery water pumped to Bengaluru by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) does not cater to greater Bengaluru. The Stage V project will supply water to 110 villages in Mahadevapura, Dasarahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Byataranyanapura and Bommanahalli, besides increasing supply to current areas.

A senior BWSSB official said that not much work could take place from April to June due to the lockdown but has begun now.BWSSB Chairman N Jayaram told The New Indian Express that the project is divided into four packages split between Larsen & Tourbo, SPML Infra and Mega Engineering Private Limited. “Laying of an 80km transmission pipeline from Thoraikadanahalli to carry water, build a pumping station, two Ground Level Water Reservoirs in Bengaluru East and West, and setting up additional Treatment Plants at Hebbal, K&C Valley and Vrishabhavati Valley are part of the project,” he explained.

L & T has started work, while SPML is likely to begin work on laying a 28km transmission line from Harohalli to Vajrahalli by August 15, he said. Asked about the delay, Jayaram said there were issues with the bank guarantee and performance guarantee documents submitted by SPML. “We sorted it out a couple of days ago and they will start work next month,” he added.

The main funder is Japanese International Cooperation Agency which will offer a Rs 4,550 crore loan to BWSSB. “JICA is ready with the funds. It funds 84% of the project while 8% will come from the BWSSB Board and the State government each,” he added. Asked if the deadline would be impacted due to delays, the Chairman said, “It is a 3-year project. So the delay can be compensated. We will try to ensure the March 2023 deadline is met. If not, it might get delayed by two-three months,” he said.