IPRS decides to rework fee for online events

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the uproar and confusion stirred in the music industry, Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) has withdrawn its notification that asked organisers to obtain a licence for live-streaming performances, with costs starting at Rs 20,000 for a free, ad-supported or non-sponsored ticketed event. In a statement released on Saturday, IPRS said the notice stands withdrawn, and that they are working towards revised licence fee rates slated to be issued next week.

“IPRS is a collective body and is duty bound to represent the interest of its members. But no less equally IPRS is alive to all stakeholder concerns and will continue to support and assist those who respect copyrights,” Rakesh Nigam, CEO, said in the statement, which also stated that they have taken note of artistes’ concerns.

It also emphasised that it continues to hold that live online events in any form should require payment of fair royalties to creators and publishers for the use of their musical compositions and lyrics. Javed Akhtar, chairman of IPRS, said, “Let no one doubt that while IPRS stands for and will continue to protect the interests of creators and publishers alike, it will never overlook the legitimate concerns of other stakeholders, including our singers.” The statement said that IPRS will not charge any licence fee or royalty from free events on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram which are not sponsored/ branded or co-branded/ ticketed/or paid for. This will stay till Covid crisis continues. Also exempt are classical, devotional, folk music events and singers.