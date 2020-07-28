STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teachers to mentor students, help them connect and learn

The proposal points out that 30% of topics that the government has decided to cull out due to paucity of time in the academic year 2020-21 should be left out under the programme.

Each teacher will guide one batch of students on various topics from textbooks

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to ensure the effective implementation of the state’s ambitious Vidyagama scheme, which aims at keeping government school students connected with schools during the Covid-19 crisis, the government has come up with a draft proposal.The proposal involves grouping students from Classes I-V, Classes VI-VIII and Classes VIII-X as per their places of residence. These students are to be divided into groups, with each batch strength not exceeding 25. Each batch will be headed by a teacher who has been picked at the school level. The teacher will guide students on various topics taken from the textbooks that the government has already supplied to schools.

The proposal points out that 30% of topics that the government has decided to cull out due to paucity of time in the academic year 2020-21 should be left out under the programme. These batches of students will be further categorised into Intelligent, Brilliant and Genius Imaginary Rooms. Students in Intelligent Room will be imparted education and given assignments online via social networking sites before 9am and post 5pm. Home assignments will be given and feedback received from students in Brilliant Room via SMS, phone calls and voice messages. Students under this category will not need to use  internet.

Under Genius Imaginary Room, teachers will physically meet their students at least once a week during which the latter will be mentored and given assignments for the next week. Standard Operating Procedures such as wearing masks need to be followed during the meet.For effective implementation of this plan, the government has proposed roping in community members, old students, volunteers and functionaries of the school development management committees.Teachers need to award students marks according to their performance in completing home assignments and projects and upload the marks on the Student achievement tracking system portal.

‘Release relief to kin of deceased teacher’
The Karnataka State Primary Teachers Association has asked the government to release the money due to the family of a teacher who died while on Covid duty, they said, adding that no hospital admitted her initially. She was finally taken to Bowring Hospital, where she passed away on July 25. “The government has said that a sum of Rs 50 lakh shall be given to the kin of a government employee who has died while on Covid duty,” members of the association said. 

