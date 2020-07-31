Two post obscene pics of college girls on porn site, held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A software engineer and a former student of a well-known college were recently arrested by the Cyber Crime police for posting morphed photos of college girls and lecturers on porn websites. The accused are Ajay Tanikachalam (37), a resident of CV Raman Nagar and an engineer, and Vishwak Sen (27), a resident of Rajajinagar 2nd Stage. Police said that they had received several complaints from students, women lecturers and former students of a particular college and cases were registered in the CEN police stations.

All the complainants stated that their photos had been taken from various social media platforms which were morphed to create the obscene photos before being posted online. They came to know about it from their friends. “As the complainants were from the same college, it was suspected that someone from the college was involved in the case. Further investigations revealed that one of the victims had a break-up with Sen. Also, the technical investigation showed Sen’s involvement in the offence. He was arrested and based on his statement, Tanikachalam was also arrested,” the police said. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that Sen had admitted during the interrogation that he committed the offence to take revenge against one of the victims.

“We have taken the accused into police custody for 10 days and they are being questioned further. We also warned the porn website of legal action and have brought the links down.” Sources said that Sen was sadistic in nature and hence he collected the photos of the victims from their social media profiles. “Sen created a fake profile through which he sent friend requests to the victims. In the meantime, he got in touch with Tanikachalam using another fake profile. He introduced himself as a girl and sent the morphed photos of the victims, which Tanikachalam posted on the porn website,” an official said. The police have seized the laptop and mobile phones used and are probing further.