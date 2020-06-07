Bengaluru’s containment zones up, RWAs to be BBMP’s watchdog

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the health department has revised the SOPs once again and said that asymptomatic people from Maharashtra will be put on 21 days home quarantine, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has turned to resident welfare associations for help.

The BBMP has asked the RWAs to be their watchdog and informants. This comes at a time when the number of cases in Bengaluru is rising along with the list of containment zones. The city on Saturday saw 188 new cases and the BBMP war room added nine new areas to the containment zone list in just a day. The total containment zones now in Bengaluru are 49. The new additions to the list are areas from HSR Layout, Jayamahal, VV Puram, Singasandra, Bellandur, Padarayanapura, Nagawara, SK Garden and Chokkasandra.

In case of Padarayanapura, the BBMP and the health department are paying special attention as the area has the highest number of positive cases at 67. SK Garden has 16 cases. The BBMP has held two meetings with RWAs. Though no special additional directions have been issued, the RWAs have been asked to inform the police and health officials immediately of any violations of health rules.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar told The New Sunday Express: “We have now decided to ensure strict home quarantine. Special teams are being formed to ensure that citizens and officials work in tandem. The RWAs are being asked to monitor the people as use of technology is limited. Citizens will also have to ensure that social distancing is maintained.” The RWAs said they have been told to maintain a safe distance from positives, but keep the officials informed.

“We have been told not to interact directly with those in quarantine, but if we see any cases, we have to inform the police and health officials. In every containment zone police outposts are set up and we have been told to work closely with them. We have been told to keep a watch on people wandering outside and near the homes which have been stamped,” said Sunil Kumar, from Vasanthnagar RWA, who attended the recent virtual meeting with the BBMP.