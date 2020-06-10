STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

What will be the future of stand-up comedy? 

It seems like a cosmic joke that the easing of our lockdown coincides with the sharpest spike in cases.

Published: 10th June 2020 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Hriday Ranjan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It seems like a cosmic joke that the easing of our lockdown coincides with the sharpest spike in cases. This week, states around the country decided to open up businesses and other utilities, to allow life to crawl back into cities. Malls and restaurants have opened up. The sight of more vehicle on the road provides an illusion of normalcy. And yet, one group of people are thoroughly confused about their future – stand-up comedians.

I will be lying if I didn’t admit we had a good run over the last few years. Urban India discovered an affiliation for the art form, and pubs and bars were filled with comedians nervously displaying their nonchalance to unsuspecting crowds. Like every other discipline, stand-up comedy had its cons too. There were always drunk uncles relieving you of the pressure of landing your punchline – by adding their own. The money paid at some of the shows would make peanuts appear like gold coins in comparison. Private shows usually began with bizarre instructions – ‘Don’t do non-veg jokes – but little bit naughty-naughty jokes are fine’. Or the classic – ‘We don’t mind political jokes – but don’t crack jokes on BJP’.

But that would be nit-picking in another glorious art-form. As an art form, stand-up comedy allows you to function without a boss hovering above your conscience at all times. The timings are perfect for nocturnal creatures, and it requires pubs, beer and other vices to flow. And it gives me the opportunity to interact with and befriend people from all ages and walks of life. Some of my stand-up colleagues are battling middle-age, while others are worried about their Board Exams!

It was a good run while it lasted, but I am worried about the future of the art form in a post-Covid scenario. How will people be seated at a show? Do we ask them to maintain social distancing? Will the audience wear masks during the performance? Imagine the horror of not being able to tell if the audience is laughing at your joke, or yawning out of boredom!

And what about the comedians themselves? Do we all bring our own mics to shows? Or do we sanitise the microphone after every performer? And does the stand-up comedian wear a mask? Or should the stage be placed at least a few metres away from the audience to ensure there’s no spillage of viruses?

Some of us have made the switch to online digital shows, which comes with its own set of new-age problems. There is a lag between the punchline and the response – three seconds of horror when we are unsure if a joke really worked. On some occasions, the audience purchase one ticket and place their entire joint family in front of the laptop!

But on a more artistic level, what do stand-up comedians joke about? The last few months have witnessed heart-breaking events across the world. After making it safe through a pandemic, how am I supposed to crib about my childhood, or grumble about my smartphone? Which also throws up another question – in an environment where everyone is easily offended – will stand-up comedy be perceived as insensitive amidst a global pandemic? These are some of the questions stand-up comedians around the country are pondering over. When will people trust the world enough to risk their health by attending a comedy show? Laughter is the best medicine, we are told – but not before a vaccine for coronavirus comes out!

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp