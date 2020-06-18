STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru

E-auction of corner plots from June 20

ISRO geosatellite images to give clear picture of BDA sites, encroached land
 

Published: 18th June 2020 07:02 AM

A BDA corner site at Banashankari 6th Stage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will e-auction 205 corner sites from June 20 to July 7. A notification to this effect will be issued on Thursday, BDA Commissioner H R Mahadev said. The issue figured during the BDA Board meeting on Wednesday. 

The sites are located in HSR, Sir M Visvesvaraya, Banashankari, NGEF, JP Nagar and Rajajinagar BDA Layouts.  Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had on April 14 announced that 12,000 BDA sites would be auctioned to mobilise revenue for his cash-strapped government. 

Asked about “utilisation of resources that would be mobilised, Mahadev said, “BDA was in need of funds 
and could use the revenue. Some of it will be shared with the state government.” Asked if BDA actually possesses 12,000 corner sites, Mahadev said the engineering cell has been asked to give supporting documents, and each engineer has to give an undertaking about it. “In 15 days from now, we will be able to give you an exact number,” he said. 

On other aspects being discussed at the meet, the Commissioner said that rules were being framed to amend Section 38(D) of the BDA Act, so that irregular sites can be regularised. These sites have come up on private plots notified by the BDA for acquisition, but which could not happen as they were encroached. 

“We have asked ISRO to give us geosatellite images taken for the past 12 years. The pictures will help us understand the dimensions of the sites, and how much land has been encroached,” he said. The government had last month announced that there were 75,000 illegally constructed houses on about 6,000 acres of land acquired by the BDA. 

The State was also looking at mobilising resources through the penalty that would be levied to regularise them. The penalty: 10% of current guidance value for 20x30 sqft sites, 20% for 30x40 sqft sites, and 40 per cent for 40x60 sqft and 50x80 sqft sites.

