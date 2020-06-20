STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Dad’s the world

Staying indoors 24x7 can be challenging for both parents and children, but some single dads are ruling out blues to make the best of their time with their kids

Published: 20th June 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Bharath and Sudhama 

By Dona Dey
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Be it bonding over cups of filter coffee and video games or a debate on different football teams, the two-month-long lockdown has definitely brought children closer to their dads, especially the ones bringing up their wards all by themselves. Pre-COVID, working fathers couldn’t spend much time with their kids, while the latter were busy with school or gadgets. But being locked inside their homes for the past few months has come as a blessing to many, especially single fathers who don the role of both parents. 

Just ask Basur Kiran, who spent the lockdown with his son Rohan. The social entrepreneur and single father decided to go closer to nature to spend some quality time with his 14-year-old. The duo, along with Kiran’s mother, took off to their home near Sakleshpur. Rohan and Kiran then spent their mornings gong on hikes and swimming in the Hemavathi River. “We even played traditional games like lagori together.

This is the longest time Rohan could stay this close to nature and he enjoyed every bit of it. I am glad the lockdown gave us so much time to spend with each other,” Kiran said. Agreed Rohan, who was glad he got this time off with his father, especially since he is now busy preparing for his board exams next year.

On the other hand, some 
others managed to bring out the best of their father-son relationships indoors. Bharath (29), a marketing entrepreneur, and his father Sudhama (69), both residents of Banashankari, spent time indoors delving in each other’s hobbies. While both took turns making dishes for each other, Bharath even managed to get his father to join him in some Playstation games. “Whenever he tried to make my favourite dishes, he forgot one ingredient or the other. Sometimes, he would forget paneer in paneer butter masala,” Bharath said with a laugh.

Sudhama, a retired bank employee, lost his wife four years ago, and has been a doting single father since then. “Fathers should never insist their sons be their reflection, but let them grow like themselves.” The lockdown, however, wasn’t different for this duo. Explains Sudhama, “Even while enjoying time together in the same house, we ensure to follow social distancing norms with each other.” 

Manika Ghosh, a professor of psychology and the president of Bangalore Psychology Forum, says in times like the lockdown, single parents can have a particularly hard time carrying on their regular lives, including work, managing the house and taking care of their children. “It’s a double whammy but it also brings in huge responsibilities on both ends. It depends on the maturity level of the father and also what he is going through,” Ghosh says.

Santhosh Kumar, a finance professional and a single father of two daughters, planned to stay with his parents in Hessaraghatta to spend some family time. He spent time painting and doing pottery with his daughters, aged 9 and 14 years. Kumar recalls a moment from lockdown, “My daughters had to attend online classes and teachers usually send e-notes. As we didn’t have access to a printer in our village, I helped my daughters manually write down their notes,” Kumar says, adding that they had fun doing the assignment together.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp