Depression may have led to suicide: IAS officer Vijay Shankar’s kin

The police investigating the suicide of IAS officer Vijay Shankar BM have found that he was depressed over the permission sought for his prosecution but have not reached a conclusion yet.

Published: 25th June 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The police investigating the suicide of IAS officer Vijay Shankar BM have found that he was depressed over the permission sought for his prosecution but have not reached a conclusion yet. Initial enquiry of family members suggests that Shankar could have taken taken his own life due to depression. “The family claims that the officer was depressed after he was arrested last year. After his bail, he apparently did not interact much with family members.

After his suspension was revoked and he was given a posting, he seemed well for a few days. But it did not last long as he learned that the CBI had sought sanction for prosecution against him,” an officer said.
“He was upset by that and also feared that the CBI may take him to custody again. His family suspects that these factors might have driven him to take the decision,” the official said.“The postmortem was conducted on Wednesday after the test for Covid-19 came back negative,” the police said.
 

