Home Cities Bengaluru

No end to woes: BBMP’s many pothole filling deadlines fall flat

In October 2019, the BBMP had pointed out that they would make the city pothole-free by November 10.

Published: 02nd March 2020 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

potholes poses a danger to both motorists and pedestrians alike

Potholes poses a danger to both motorists and pedestrians alike. (Photo | EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The many deadlines that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP) has fixed to get rid of the city’s many potholes seem to be only empty words. Recently, 43-year-old Bhavesh Jardosh, an engineering manager, fractured his elbow, and sustained bruises after he fell due to a pothole near Anjaneya Complex on Old Airport Road.

“The incident happened at 10 am while I was heading to work. I notice the pothole every day, but I try to avoid it. However, this time, a rider in front of me tried to avoid the pothole and swerved to the side. As he moved, he hit my bike and I fell and injured myself. It is not the rider at fault, but the pothole. Passersby took me to a nearby hospital,” said Jardosh.

Jardosh, who is part of a cycle to work campaign, revealed that majority of the roads were pothole ridden, making it dangerous for cyclists in the city. “I generally cycle to work. However, as my workplace is 10 km away from my house, I started using YULU bikes. Even though we promote cycling and public transport to reduce pollution in the city, we do not have good roads. How can we cyclists ride in a city like this?” he said.  

In October 2019, the BBMP had pointed out that they would make the city pothole-free by November 10. However, that deadline is long gone and the civic body is yet to fill the potholes. As per a BBMP survey, the civic body has identified 10,656 potholes. The Palike claims it filled 9,319 of these potholes in November. Even the Karnataka High Court has given multiple deadlines to the BBMP to fill potholes in the city, but they have failed to do so.

BBMP Commissioner, BH Anil Kumar said, “We have already filled up all the potholes in the arterial and sub-arterial roads. As the other roads are bad, we need to restore them first. It is an ongoing process and we will get them fixed. Most of the roads are damaged due to the laying of underground drainage lines.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
potholes Bengaluru potholes
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp