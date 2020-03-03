Chords from Brazil

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Bengalureans swayed to the tunes of Palhaco, Loro, Agua e Vinho and Maracatu – Brazilian contemporary jazz – under a star-lit evening on Sunday. The Bianca Gismonti trio saw in attendance old Bengalureans, including Hosmat Hospital director and chief of orthopaedics Dr Thomas Chandy, musician Vasundhara Das, artist Rekha Rao and Congress leader Rajeev Gowda.

On her maiden visit to India, Bianca, whose group has performed in South America and Japan, said India felt like her spiritual family.

Hailing from a family of musicians, Bianca’s father Egberto Gismonti is considered a ‘Master of Brazilian Music’. She is on her maiden visit to India and all throughout, besides her own compositions, her fathers’ repertoire has remained a part of her. This year, celebrating Egberto’s 70th birthday, Bianca decided to put together a full set-list in his honour, with many of the compositions which became hallmarks of his career. “I come from a family of musicians and some of the songs are composed by the family and for the them,” said Bianca, who is also familiar with Hindustani classical music.

Brought to Bengaluru by C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers in collaboration with Apparao Mallavarapu, Honorary Consul of Brazil in Bengaluru, said, “We keep hearing jokes about the traffic in Bengaluru. But where do we get a city where the weather is perfect for an outdoor setting like this evening?,” a statement the crowd completely agreed with. “As our ambassador says, the aim is not just to showcase the culture but to establish a true cultural exchange. We are hoping to bring other artistes of high standard from Brazil here in the future,” he added.

Inspired by art and music, C Vinod Hayagriv, managing director of C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers, said, “Given our deep interest in music, world and Indian heritage, we enjoy supporting theatre and events that reflect fine taste and class. The evening with Bianca saw the audience swaying with delight while also getting a glimpse of Brazilian music.”For Shruti Mittal, chairperson, FICCI FLO, Bengaluru, it was a sublime evening of some mesmerising and spirited Brazilian music. “My travels to Brazil have made me realise that India and Brazil have passion in common – people of both countries are feisty about everything,” she said.

Pointing out the intricacies, violinist Dr Aneesh Vidyashankar found the performing musicians to have hit the right frequencies with the piano, bass and drum kit. “There were no harsh frequencies and that is very important for a jazz trio. They could have easily got a small piano but they took a lot of effort to ensure there was a grand one, as a result of which the production quality was really good,” he said, adding that this detailing made the one-hour concert stand out.