Coronavirus takes colour off Holi

Published: 07th March 2020

By Nishi Trivedi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Wednesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind announced their plans to keep away from Holi celebrations owing to the recent Coronavirus threat in the country. In Bengaluru too, people are taking precautions when it comes to attending mass gatherings. With only a few days left for the festival of colours, the fear of virus is threatening to affect the Holi celebration in the city too. 

“Every year I am excited about Holi. But this time after hearing stories of coronavirus, I am sceptical about letting other people touch my face,” said Mihika Mittal, a college student. Stories related to use of products for Holi have only added to the confusion.  

Doctors too advise keeping off mass gatherings. Dr Jyothsna Krishnappa, senior consultant, internal medicine, Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghata Road said, “The problem lies with the proximity, which will result in catching infections. With many people around, it is impossible to check on each person who is infected..”

Adi Sharma, an event organiser at Fairfield by Marriott Rajajinagar, said they will take precautions by keeping a temperature check machine that will help them check who is allowed to enter the venue. “The colours will also be coming from a specific manufacturer, so there is no need for the guests to panic. The event is happening but we will still take a final call on Saturday,”  Sharma added. Iliyas Mohammad from Boom Box, an event management firm, echoed the thought, saying, “We will be providing masks to everyone.

We have also decided not to use colours and instead just make it like a music festival. Cleanliness will be checked hourly.”  However, many citizens believe that following simple steps of hygiene will be enough, and festivities with the family will not be affected. “The fear over coronavirus is over-hyped and should not affect the celebration scompletely,” said Simon Varghese, a resident living near Old Madras Road. 
(With inputs from Iffath Fathima)

