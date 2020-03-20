STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First flight lands at KIA’s new 2nd runway

With this, airport’s new runway is fully functional, as it is equipped to handle both take-offs and landings

Published: 20th March 2020 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 08:18 AM

A SpiceJet flight that arrived from Mumbai was the first to land at the new second runway at Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The New South Parallel Runway (NSPR) of the Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday had the first flight landing here at 9.41 am.The first landing on the new runway was scheduled for February 26, but was delayed by three weeks.With this development, the runway is now fully operational, as it is equipped to handle both take-offs and landings.

A SpiceJet flight SG 497 headed from Mumbai to Bengaluru was the first one to land on the new runway, according to an official release from Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL). The first flight that took off from the runway on December 6, a day behind schedule, was an Indigo one from Bengaluru to Raipur.

The airport is currently taking steps to commence repairs related to the North Runway (old runway). The old runway,  which has been operational since 2008, is need of some repairs due to wear and tear.BIAL had given an assurance to aviation authorities that the new runway would become fully functional by February 26 and the old runway would shut operations a month down the line.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Babu, director, aviation forecasting, of the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) at the airport said that they had already installed four Runway Visual Range instruments that will facilitate precision landing and take off. “Our team from IMD Pune has to come and carry out checks and calibrate it. It was supposed to happen earlier but due to the corona scare, everyone is postponing their travel plans,” he said. “Hopefully, it will happen shortly,” Babu added.

The total Air Traffic Movements during the calendar year 2019 from KIA was 2,35,058 with 33.65 million flyers using the airport.

