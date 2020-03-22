Bengaluru couple stuck in Spain, barred from boarding flight

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A couple from Bengaluru is stranded in Spain after they went there to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Pratap Nandakumar and his wife Amulya, residents of Vidyaranyapura, left the city on March 9 after booking a flight via Duniya Travels. However, while they were trying to return to India, airport authorities didn’t let them board the flight, saying they did not have a valid VISA to travel via the UK.

Nagaraj Rao, a friend of the couple, said, “The couple tried to cancel the trip, but Duniya Travels’ staff misled them saying there is nothing to worry about in Spain. Now, they are stuck in Madrid. However, their luggage is said to have reached the city on Friday, and their families were informed about it.” Prathap, an aerospace engineer working with a private firm in Yelahanka, sent a video to his family, informing them that he and Amulya have run out of clothes and money.

The couple stays in a service apartment, but the owner has told them to vacate as they are closing down the premises on March 23. The couple, who is great distress, has requested the Indian Embassy to make arrangements for their return. Meanwhile, family members of the couple have appealed to the state government in this regard.

Speaking to TNIE, Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, said, “We have information that a total of 36 Indians are stuck in Spain, and have informed the Indian Embassy to make arrangements there itself, as it’s not possible to bring them back to India at this stage. We will take a call after March 31”.

