Possibly a first... Bescom actually has excess power

Power cuts are not being scheduled as there is sufficient power, except to carry out maintenance work.

Published: 29th March 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the country is reeling under shortages of varying degrees, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (Bescom) actually has the opposite problem: They have excess power, lower demand. Despite directions issued by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who also holds the energy portfolio, that there should be no power cuts, different parts of the city have experienced power outages. “Normally at this time, peak demand would be around 5,500 MW, but there is a 20 per cent drop in demand (around 4600 MW).

Power cuts are not being scheduled as there is sufficient power, except to carry out maintenance work. However, there are some unscheduled power cuts due to excessive load or line snapping,” Bescom Managing Director M D Rajesh Gowda told The New Sunday Express. To ensure that repairs are carried out in time Bescom officials are forced to make do with the available staff.

“There are instances where we have called staff from home. There are some problems, but nothing to worry about,” Gowda said. The number of complaints have also gone down. During summer time they would usually receive over 11,000 complaints per day which have now reduced to 6,000.

For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
