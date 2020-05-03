Small, micro industries seek help from govt to pay salaries

Ramachandra V Gunari By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: With three days left for disbursement of salaries to labourers, micro and small scale industrialists in the state, there is still hope that the Centre will intervene to ensure salaries are paid for April and May. Both the Central and state governments have asked employers to pay full salaries to their labourers. Rushing in support of these small and micro industrialists, Karnataka State Small Scale Industries Association and other industrial associations have urged the Centre to announce a package to take care of 70% of the salary, while the remaining will be taken care of by the employers.

“Most of the small and micro industrialists are worried over the commencement of operations. These industries are yet to receive pending payments from their customers. It is hard for every industrialist to pay pending bills. Hence, the small and micro industries sector needs constructive financial support from the Centre”, said Ramesh Hegde, chairman of Machenahalli Industries Association.

Employers in trouble too

Employers of small and micro industries have to run from pillar to post to get their work done. “One man is expected to run the company with a handful of staffers. On the other hand, we paid the entire March salary. We get orders on a monthly or bi-monthly basis. Some times, we don’t get orders for months. We are yet to receive pending payments from customers,” industrialists said.