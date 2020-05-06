STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Desperate to go home, 200 migrants walk 20 km

They travelled till KSR stn assuming spl trains leave from there

Published: 06th May 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

People from various districts mainly from North Karnataka came to board special buses free at Kempegowda bus station

People from various districts mainly from North Karnataka came to board special buses free at Kempegowda bus station. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: High drama ensued on the streets of Bengaluru on Monday night as over 200 migrants walked over 20 km with their luggage to the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station hoping to board special trains for them. However, all migrant special trains presently run only from Chikkabanavar railway station and Malur railway station in Kolar. 

They had come walking from Sarjapur, Marthahalli and Attibele with luggage in hand on the false assumption that they could leave by trains to their homes in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh from the station. According to Maitreyi Krishnan, Executive Member of All India Central Council for Trade Union, Karnataka,”We received a call around 9.15 pm that police were chasing hundreds of workers on Monday night near Mysore Bank Circle and we reached there.

Migrants walked a long distance, with the hope of
returning home, in Bengaluru on Tuesday 
| pandarinath B

Each one had paid someone `100 for filling up the forms on the state government’s Seva Sindhu portal. They were asked by their local panchayats that trains would be available for them from KSR station,” she said.

A top railway source said that police had told them they should not walk on the streets like this and had asked them to return to their homes as trains were not running from Majestic.

“There was high drama and commotion after that as the migrants refused to leave after having walked so far. Hence, police were ordering them to leave,” he said. 

Krishnan said the migrants finally had to relent. “They were finally sent in mini trucks and buses, packed like sheep, to the houses from where they came walking,” she said. The AITUC has put out a series of tweets urging Minister Suresh Kumar to help the migrants out. 

KSRTC buses operating from 8am to 6pm 
83,880 passengers transported since May 2On Tuesday, 
488 buses left Bengaluru with 24,000 passengers  on board

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrant Workers bengaluru
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp