STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s college campuses move to online internships, UGC gives approval too

Colleges in the city are starting to wholeheartedly accept the idea of online internships.

Published: 07th May 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Colleges in the city are starting to wholeheartedly accept the idea of online internships. A recent letter from the University Grants Commission (UGC) has given traction to the idea. In a letter to vice-chancellors of various universities, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain, laid out certain measures for internships in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic. Among them were allowing students to take up online internships or activities, including activities that can be carried out digitally or otherwise at home and engaging them to work as interns on ongoing projects.

Varalaxmi, head of internships at Jain University, said internships played a huge role in the placement of students or providing them with exposure. She said that students had already enrolled for online internships and even companies that regularly come to the campus have started offering interns online roles. “Many are to do with data analysis and market research,” she said.

Bangalore Central University recently collaborated with the online platform Guided Interns for internships and e-training across various sectors. Amrit Jaidka Arora, head of human resources at Digit Insurance, told TNIE that their interns were enrolled in virtual projects. 

Head of QuikrJobs Amit Jain said that he observed an increase in the number of virtual jobs including data entry /back office and marketing among others since the lockdown, and that the trend will continue. JobsForHer, an online career platform for women, observed that there were many female applicants for job roles such as journalists, editors and content writers among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp