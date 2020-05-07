STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Medicos protest, seek hike in stipend 

“We can’t go on a protest and stop working. Our patients need us. We will continue to work but we need a hike and a reduction in fees.”

Published: 07th May 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Resident doctors hold a protest at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Overworked and underpaid, resident doctors across Karnataka are going about their duties, including looking after Covid-19 patients, while wearing black bands to demand a higher stipend. Compared to other states, resident doctors in Karnataka are paid a pittance, according to the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors. While the stipend in Karnataka is Rs 35,000 per month, it is Rs 90,000 in Delhi, Rs 80,000 in Chandigarh, and Rs 60,000 in MP. 

“We are frontline workers. Now, during this crisis, we are with patients for six hours. Even during other times, it is we who work in out-patient departments, emergency, and other departments and yet we are paid so low,” said a doctor at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute who requested anonymity.
Dr Dayanand Sagar, a resident doctor at Victoria Hospital, said that the Medical Council of India stipulates that stipends be hiked every year but in Karnataka, the last hike was in 2015. 

“We have been demanding a hike for the past five years. The stipends of senior doctors is Rs 45,000. We want the government to increase the stipends of first year, second year, third year postgraduate students to Rs 60,000, Rs 65,000, Rs 70,000 respectively, and to Rs 75,000 for senior resident doctors,” he said.

In 2019, the government raised fees for UG courses to Rs 50,000 from Rs 12,000 and to Rs 1,30,000 from Rs 36,000 for PG courses. “We have been asking to reduce the fees, but it has been of no use,” said Dr Sagar. They had approached the CM and other ministers for a hike in their stipends, but haven’t heard from anyone. “We can’t go on a protest and stop working. Our patients need us. We will continue to work but we need a hike and a reduction in fees.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp