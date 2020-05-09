Bengaluru cop sings national anthem, calms angry crowd amid COVID-19 lockdown

Ashwini M Sripad By

BENGALURU: Madanayakanahalli police inspector KP Sathyanarayan sang the National Anthem to soothe angry workers, and his act is winning the internet.

Two days ago, migrant workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh landed outside the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) on Tumakuru Road, demanding they be sent home. Soon, there was a buzz that the government was not arranging for trains even though many had registered on Seva Sindhu portal.

“They were angry, they started assaulting the police. When I started singing the National Anthem the crowd too started singing. After a few minutes, there was peace. When people were no longer agitated, I explained the features of Seva Sindhu to them and they listened,’’ he added.