Minister Byrati Basavaraj distributes food kits, social distancing goes for a toss

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when the number of Covid-19 cases is rising rapidly in the state, an event at Vidyaranyapura where Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavaraj distributed food packets to the needy came as a shocker on Monday.

Social distancing was thrown to the winds at NTI Grounds where around 10,000 people, mainly migrant labourers, gathered to get food packets and many were seen pushing and shoving one another, despite the fear of the coronavirus spread.

Needy people thronged the venue soon after the word reached them that food packets were being distributed by the minister and his team. Residents of nearby localities were shocked by the huge gathering despite lockdown being in force although with a degree of relaxation. Many took to Twitter to express their concern.

Jagadish Raj, a resident of Vidyaranyapura, said, “Thousands of people gathered there for the kits. There was no social distancing and no safety measures were taken. When I was passing by, I saw the crowds and was shocked. People were not even wearing masks. They were so close to each other...” Ranjan, another local resident, said, “It was a total mockery of guidelines at NTI Grounds. If one wants to help, one can go to the places where people stay and distribute (food kits) and not in this way by putting everyone’s life at risk. People gathered there for hours.”