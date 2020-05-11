STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Minister Byrati Basavaraj distributes food kits, social distancing goes for a toss

Needy people thronged the venue soon after the word reached them that food packets were being distributed by the minister and his team.

Published: 11th May 2020 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Byrati Basavaraj distributes food kits at NTI Grounds in Vidyaranyapura. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when the number of Covid-19 cases is rising rapidly in the state, an event at Vidyaranyapura where Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavaraj distributed food packets to the needy came as a shocker on Monday.

Social distancing was thrown to the winds at NTI Grounds where around 10,000 people, mainly migrant labourers, gathered to get food packets and many were seen pushing and shoving one another, despite the fear of the coronavirus spread.

Needy people thronged the venue soon after the word reached them that food packets were being distributed by the minister and his team. Residents of nearby localities were shocked by the huge gathering despite lockdown being in force although with a degree of relaxation. Many took to Twitter to express their concern.

Jagadish Raj, a resident of Vidyaranyapura, said, “Thousands of people gathered there for the kits. There was no social distancing and no safety measures were taken. When I was passing by, I saw the crowds and was shocked. People were not even wearing masks. They were so close to each other...” Ranjan, another local resident, said, “It was a total mockery of guidelines at NTI Grounds. If one wants to help, one can go to the places where people stay and distribute (food kits) and not in this way by putting everyone’s life at risk. People gathered there for hours.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp